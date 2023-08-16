One entrepreneur couple won a deal with a prominent New York chain - Magnolia Bakery - and brought it to India. Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata's businesses, Reliance Industries, and Tata Group, are renowned for bringing large luxury brands and overseas retailers to India.

New York's Magnolia Bakery, which rose to renown thanks to the hit TV programme Sex and the City, was introduced to the nation by businessmen Zonu Reddy and Nischay Jayeshankar, who had always dreamed of creating a network of eateries across the nation.

Reddy and Jayeshankar, who had recently been married, took the decision to team up and launch their own business, Spago Foods, which went on to sign a multi-crore dollar deal with the iconic New York City bakery.

Zonu Reddy and her husband launched the first Magnolia Bakery location in Bengaluru in 2019. Since then, the couple has launched other franchises of the renowned "Sex and the City" bakery across the nation, including one in Delhi NCR.

After agreeing to a contract with Magnolia Bakery NY, Zonu Reddy and Nischay Jayeshankar took ten full months to open the chain's first location in Bengaluru before opening another in Gurugram. The sale of this agreement significantly increased Spago Foods' revenue.