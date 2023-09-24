In a move aimed at curbing the activities of Khalistani terrorists operating from abroad, the Indian government has instructed investigative agencies to identify the properties of these individuals and cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards. This decision comes following the recent confiscation of the properties of Canada-based designated individual terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to sources privy to the matter, the government has taken steps to identify Khalistani terrorists residing in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. By revoking their OCI cards, the government intends to prevent these individuals from visiting India and thereby restrict their movements.

This move follows the identification of 19 absconding Khalistani terrorists by the government, who are currently residing in countries including the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Pakistan, and others. The list of identified individuals includes:

1. Paramjit Singh Pamma (UK)

2. Wadhwa Singh Babbar aka Chacha (Pakistan)

3. Kulwant Singh Muthda (UK)

4. JS Dhaliwal (US)

5. Sukhpak Singh (UK)

6. Harriet Singh aka Rana Sungh (US)

7. Sarabjit Singh Benoor (UK)

8. Kulwant Singh aka Kanta (UK)

9. Harjap Singh aka Jappi Dingh (US)

10. Ranjit Singh Neeta (Pakistan)

11. Gurmeet Singh aka Bagga

12. Gurpreet Singh aka Baaghi (UK)

13. Jasmin Singh Hakimzada (UAE)

14. Gurjant Singh Dhillon (Australia)

15. Jasbit Singh Rode (Europe and Canada)

16. Amardeep Singh Purewal (US)

17. Jatinder Singh Grewal (Canada)

18. Dupinder Jeet (UK)

19. S Himmat Singh (US)

The government has invoked section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) to confiscate the properties of these individuals.

Earlier, security agencies had identified a group of 11 individuals believed to be both gangsters and terrorists currently residing in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan, with eight suspects operating from within Canada. This list includes individuals such as Harvinder Sandhu aka Rinda (believed to be in Pakistan), Lakhbir Singh aka Landa, Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla, Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge, Charnjit Singh aka Rinku Bihla, Sanawer Dhillon, and Gurpinder Singh aka Baba Dalla (all believed to be in Canada).

By taking these actions, the Indian government aims to disrupt the financial networks of these terrorists and prevent them from targeting impressionable youth for radicalization and recruitment within India.

The NIA's investigations into the case involving Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had revealed that his organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had been misusing cyberspace to radicalize and incite youth towards terrorist activities. Pannun was identified as the main handler and controller of SFJ, which was declared an 'Unlawful Association' by the Government of India on July 10, 2019.

Pannun, who was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, had been actively encouraging Punjab-based gangsters and youth through social media to support the cause of an independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India, as revealed during the NIA's probe.