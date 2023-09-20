The Indian government on September 20 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students residing in Canada, urging them to exercise utmost caution in view of “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and violence in Canada.



Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the advisory.

The advisory comes after Canada issued a travel advisory to its citizens to exercise caution while visiting India and urging them to abstain from visiting Assam, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir amid growing terrorist and extremist activities in the states.

There have been growing tension with ties souring between the two countries after Canada alleged of being involved in the killing of alleged Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



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