Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was seriously injured in a major road accident early today on National Highway 9 near the Gajraula police station area in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 3 am when Rajan's MG Hector SUV collided with a parked Eicher Canter truck from behind.

According to Akhilesh Pradhan, the in-charge of Gajraula police station, the impact left three people, including Pawandeep, with serious injuries. Police rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and initially admitted the injured to a private hospital for first aid. Owing to the severity of Pawandeep’s injuries, he was later referred to a specialized hospital in Noida by his family members.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident may have been caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel, leading to the vehicle losing control. Rajan was reportedly traveling from Champawat, Uttarakhand, to Delhi for a scheduled programme when the mishap occurred. Police investigations are underway, and the health conditions of the injured are being closely monitored.

While official details are awaited, initial visuals from the scene indicate that Rajan has sustained injuries to his left leg and right hand. Fans across the country are expressing concern over his well-being and flooding social media with prayers for his speedy recovery.

Pawandeep Rajan, a native of Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, hails from a family deeply rooted in the Kumaoni folk music tradition. His rise to fame began in 2015 when he won The Voice India, but it was his victory in Indian Idol 12 that catapulted him to national stardom. He emerged victorious against tough competitors like Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya, claiming the trophy, a car, and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.