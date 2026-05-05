Indian Illustrator, journalist win Pulitzer for cybercrime expose

Indian illustrator Anand RK and journalist Suparna Sharma have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2026 in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category for their powerful investigative project “trAPPed”, created in collaboration with Bloomberg journalist Natalie Obiko Pearson.

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced the winners on Monday from Columbia University in New York.

Published by Bloomberg, “trAPPed” explored the disturbing case of a neurologist in India who became psychologically trapped by sophisticated cybercriminals through a phenomenon described as “digital arrest.” The project combined immersive illustrations with investigative journalism to expose the growing threat of surveillance, online fraud and digital manipulation across South Asia.

The Pulitzer Board praised the work for its editorial depth, clarity and public service value in explaining the increasingly complex world of cybercrime through innovative storytelling.

Mumbai-based Anand RK, widely recognised for acclaimed graphic novels such as Blue in Green and Grafity’s Wall, created the striking visuals for the project. Delhi-based freelance journalist Suparna Sharma led the reporting alongside Natalie Obiko Pearson, Bloomberg’s senior investigative reporter for Asia and former India correspondent.

The report stood out for blending art with investigative journalism, illustrating how cyber fraud networks psychologically manipulate victims through fear, surveillance and digital intimidation.

Apart from the Illustrated Reporting award, another Indian journalist, Aniruddha Ghosal, was also recognised at the Pulitzer Prizes in the International Reporting category for an investigation into the secret use of mass-surveillance technologies by the US Border Patrol and other governments.

Widely considered the highest honour in American journalism, the Pulitzer Prizes recognise exceptional reporting, commentary, photography and storytelling from across the world. This year’s awards came amid increasing global conversations around press freedom, surveillance and the role of investigative journalism in holding power accountable.