The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has urged decisive action from the Chhattisgarh government following the brutal murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur.

In a statement, IJU, along with its affiliate Chhattisgarh Shramjeevi Patrakar Kalyan Sangh (CSPKS), demanded the immediate apprehension of the main accused in the case and the swift arrest of three others involved, including two relatives of the prime suspect.

The Union also reiterated its demand for the immediate notification of the Journalist Safety & Security Act, which has been pending for over two years awaiting the Governor's signature.

Mukesh Chandrakar, a 31-year-old contributing reporter for NDTV and the owner of a YouTube channel, tragically lost his life after exposing corruption in roadworks projects in Bastar. He was reported missing on Wednesday, and his body was discovered on Friday in a septic tank located in a shed owned by Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and relative of the prime suspect. Mukesh had uncovered major scams in the road construction sector, making him a target of those whose corruption he exposed.

The CSPKS condemned the murder, with President Asif Iqbal and General Secretary BD Nizami pointing out that journalists in Bastar are increasingly being targeted by those involved in corruption. They highlighted a previous case in August where four journalists investigating illegal sand mining were trapped by the police and contractors who planted 15 grams of cannabis in their vehicle. Although the journalists were granted bail, they still face court proceedings in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

In a joint statement, IJU President Geetartha Pathak and Secretary-General Sabina Inderjit expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident, stressing that journalists should not have to risk their lives to uncover corruption. While the Chhattisgarh Home Department has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, demolished the illegal shed used by Suresh Chandrakar, and frozen four of his bank accounts, the IJU believes these measures are insufficient.

The Union has called for the harshest punishment for the accused and demanded that Suresh’s government contracts be terminated. They also called for a thorough investigation into any government officials involved in the corruption, as well as the provision of a government job to one of Mukesh’s family members as compensation.