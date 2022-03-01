New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, said on Tuesday that all Indians, including students, are being encouraged to leave Kyiv as an urgent matter.

Students were advised to prioritize departure using available trains or any other available modes of transportation.

"All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available", said Advisory to Indians in Kyiv.

The Embassy of India tweeted on Tuesday that up to 400 students, who have been housed near the embassy since February 24, have left Kyiv safely by train. The Embassy of India also said today that it has secured the relocation of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv to western Ukraine.

On Monday, the Embassy of India issued a second recommendation to all Indians, including Ukrainian students. The report states that the curfew was lifted in Kyiv over the weekend. All students were advised to proceed to the station for a trip to the west.

The Embassy of India has notified that the Ukrainian Railways are using special trains for evacuation.

There are also subways and buses that can be used for forwarding transportation to the train station for students stuck on the left bank of Dnipro, the Embassy of India said.

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