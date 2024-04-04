In a resolute move against piracy, the Indian Navy has successfully apprehended nine pirates off the coast of Somalia, bringing them to Mumbai for legal action. The pirates were captured following a series of effective anti-piracy operations conducted by Indian Navy vessels INS Trishul and INS Sumedha on March 29 reports confirmed.

The operations, which unfolded east of Somalia, led to the successful rescue of FV Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals, who were held captive by the pirates. Upon arrival in Mumbai on April 3, INS Trishul handed over the apprehended pirates to local authorities for further legal proceedings, in accordance with Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022.

Indian Navy, in a statement posted on social media platform 'X', emphasized its commitment to safeguarding merchant shipping and seafarers traversing the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). "#IndianNavy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping & seafarers transiting in the #IOR," the statement read.

The daring rescue operation unfolded in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked ship, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. Swiftly responding to the situation, INS Sumedha was reinforced by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul, enhancing the operational strength.

Employing tactical acumen and strategic coordination, the Indian Navy initiated dialogue with the pirates, ultimately persuading them to surrender peacefully. This surrender marks a significant triumph in the Indian Navy's ongoing battle against piracy and its commitment to maintaining maritime security in the region.

The Indian Navy's decisive actions underscore its dedication to upholding maritime law and ensuring the safety of maritime activities in the Indian Ocean, reflecting the nation's firm stance against piracy and threats to maritime security.