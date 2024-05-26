The Indian Navy has initiated preparatory actions in anticipation of Cyclone Remal to mount a credible Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) response. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast on the intervening night of May 26 and 27, prompting the Navy to follow existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure effective action.

Naval Headquarters is closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command to ensure all necessary measures are in place. "We are fully prepared to respond to any eventuality that Cyclone Remal might bring," stated a senior Navy official. "Our SOPs are designed to facilitate rapid deployment of resources and personnel to assist affected regions."

The Eastern Naval Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, has been put on high alert. Ships, aircraft, and relief teams are on standby, ready to be deployed at a moment's notice. The Navy's disaster response units have been equipped with essential supplies, including food, water, medical aid, and rescue equipment, to provide immediate assistance to those impacted by the cyclone.