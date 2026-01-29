Indian Navy named best marching contingent at Republic Day Parade

The Indian Navy was adjudged the best marching contingent among the three armed forces at this year’s Republic Day Parade, officials said on January 29, underscoring the service’s emphasis on discipline, precision and maritime strength.

The Navy’s contingent, comprising 144 young personnel, marched in close formation along Kartavya Path, projecting the force as modern, cohesive and operationally strong. The award places the Navy ahead of the Army and the Air Force in the marching contingent category for 2026.

Among Central Armed Police Forces and auxiliary units, the Delhi Police was declared the best marching contingent.

In the tableau competition for states and Union Territories, Maharashtra secured the top prize for its presentation on Ganeshotsav, highlighting the festival as a symbol of cultural continuity and self-reliance. Jammu and Kashmir finished second, followed by Kerala in third place. Maharashtra’s tableau combined traditional imagery with contemporary themes, accompanied by women performers presenting the Lezim folk dance during the parade.

The culture ministry won the top honour in the ministries and departments category for its tableau marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Titled Vande Mataram: the soul-cry of a nation, the display traced the song’s journey from its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee to its continuing resonance across generations, using a mix of historical references and modern representations.

A special prize went to the Central Public Works Department for a floral tableau also commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, along with the Vande Mataram: the eternal resonance of India dance group.

Results of the ‘Popular Choice’ awards, based on an online MyGov poll, saw the Assam Regiment voted the best marching contingent among the three services, while the CRPF topped the category for CAPFs and auxiliary forces. Gujarat led the popular choice tableau category for states and Union Territories, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Department of School Education and Literacy won the popular choice award among central ministries for its National Education Policy-themed tableau.

The awards will be presented on January 30 at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, officials said.