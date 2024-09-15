Two Indian Navy officers, Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K, are set to embark on a significant expedition around the world. After three years of preparation, the officers will circumnavigate the globe aboard the Indian naval sailing vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Lt Commander Dilna K, from Calicut, joined the Indian Navy in June 2014 and is the daughter of a late Indian Army serviceman. Lt Commander Roopa A, a native of Pondicherry, has been with the Navy since June 2017 and is the daughter of an Indian Air Force veteran.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' expedition, described as a challenging voyage requiring high levels of skill, fitness, and mental toughness, will see the officers put their rigorous training and extensive sailing experience to the test, according to Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.