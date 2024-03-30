The Indian Navy rescued a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23 Pakistani crew members on Friday, following over 12 hours of 'intense coercive tactical measures' in an anti-piracy operation, officials stated.

The vessel is currently undergoing sanitisation and seaworthiness checks by Indian naval specialist teams before being escorted to a safe area to resume fishing activities. The hijacked vessel, reportedly boarded by nine armed pirates, was intercepted on Thursday by INS Sumedha and later joined by guided missile frigate INS Trishul. The pirates eventually surrendered and the crew was safely rescued.

The vessel was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra at the time of the incident. The Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to maritime security and safety of seafarers, regardless of nationality.

The Navy's Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on March 23, had stated the Navy's intent to take 'affirmative action' for a safer Indian Ocean Region, highlighting anti-piracy and other maritime security operations under 'Op Sankalp'. During this operation, 110 lives, including 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals, were saved within a 100-day period.

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