Indian Naval Warship INS Chennai, which successfully rescued the hijacked Bulk Carrier MV Lila Norfolk on January 5 off the Somalia coast, reached Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The daring operation began when INS Chennai received information about the hijacking of MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, 300 nautical miles east of Somalia. The vessel, en route from Port Du Aco in Brazil to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, was boarded by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel.

Swiftly responding to the distress call, the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed Platforms launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and redirected INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to intervene. The MPA conducted an overflight, establishing contact with the hijacked vessel and ensuring the safety of the crew.

On January 5, INS Chennai reached the hijacked vessel, issuing a stern warning to the pirates on board to abandon the ship. The Indian warship, equipped with a helicopter, had its elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) prepared for potential operations.

The successful rescue operation concluded with all Indian crew members on MV Lila Norfolk confirmed safe, according to military officials. The return of INS Chennai to its homeport in Chennai marks the completion of a mission aimed at thwarting piracy and ensuring the security of maritime routes.

The Indian Navy's decisive response to the hijacking attempt underscores its commitment to safeguarding international waters and protecting seafarers. Further details about the incident, including the fate of the captured pirates, are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.