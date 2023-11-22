In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, Yard 12706, the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, excelled in its inaugural Brahmos missile firing at sea.

The test was successfully completed ahead of the ship's ceremonial commissioning, demonstrating the Navy's unwavering dedication to combat readiness.

This accomplishment strengthens the Navy's marine capabilities and exemplifies the concept of "Aatmanibharta" (self-reliance). The Imphal represents the height of Indian shipbuilding expertise. She is the third ship of the Visakhapatnam class of stealth-guided missile destroyers.



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The Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. in Mumbai collaborated to create the INS Imphal, which is an example of the merging of cutting-edge technology with local creativity.

The Imphal is a sign of tenacity and fortitude, named for the brave Indian soldiers who participated in the Battle of Imphal during World War II. The Imphal is a capable guided missile destroyer with a tonnage of 7,400 tonnes and a striking length of 164 metres.

Torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and surface-to-air missiles are among its sophisticated weapons and sensors.