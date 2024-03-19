A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday. The incident occurred around 5 pm at INS Garuda base where the RPA plummeted about one mile short of the runway.

The Navy swiftly responded to the crash, stating that no injuries or damage to property have been reported. Despite the mishap, no individuals were harmed during the incident.

In a brief statement the Navy confirmed the crash and assured that a specialist team was dispatched promptly to the crash site to ensure the safety of the area and the RPA wreckage. Additionally, an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances leading to the crash.

"At about 5 PM, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," the Navy's statement read.