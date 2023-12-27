The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established an ad hoc committee to oversee the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday (December 27), following its recent suspension.

The panel, consisting of Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar, will be responsible for a range of activities including athlete selection, submission of athlete entries for international events, organising sports activities, managing bank accounts and the website, among other responsibilities.

This action was taken in the wake of the sports ministry's suspension of a recently elected WFI led by Sanjay Singh, a close associate of former chief Brij Bhushan Singh.