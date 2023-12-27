Indian Olympic Association forms ad hoc panel to supervise WFI's operations
The Indian Olympic Association has formed a committee to manage the Wrestling Federation of India following its recent suspension. The committee will be responsible for various activities including athlete selection and management of bank accounts.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established an ad hoc committee to oversee the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday (December 27), following its recent suspension.
The panel, consisting of Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar, will be responsible for a range of activities including athlete selection, submission of athlete entries for international events, organising sports activities, managing bank accounts and the website, among other responsibilities.
This action was taken in the wake of the sports ministry's suspension of a recently elected WFI led by Sanjay Singh, a close associate of former chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
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