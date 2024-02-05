In a first, Varun Ghosh made history by becoming the first Indian-born member of the Australian Senate, representing Western Australia.

He is also associated with the World Bank.

He has been formally selected by the Labour Party to fill this position. Senator Patrick Dodson is scheduled to retire in February for health reasons, as decided by a joint meeting of the Western Australian Parliament.

"The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament," The Legislative Assembly of Western Australia announced on X on February 1.

Varun Ghosh's parents moved from India in the 1980s and began working as neurologists; at the age of 17, he joined the Labour Party in Perth.

His selection for this position is a big deal, and he expressed that being chosen is an honour. Ghosh believes strongly in making high-quality education and training accessible to everyone.

“I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone,” Varun Ghosh said in a statement.

For the past few years, Ghosh has worked as a barrister, dealing with legal matters in Western Australia and internationally with the World Bank.