The Indian-origin director of a food business based in Wolverhampton, central England, has been fined more than GBP 7,000 for breaking food hygiene laws.

Mandeep Singh, the director of Chatha Fresh Food Limited on Cross Street in Bilston, pleaded guilty to two violations of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013, including failing to have adequate pest control procedures in place and failing to protect food from contamination that could make it unfit for human consumption.

A Wolverhampton court fined Singh GBP 667 earlier this month and required him to pay full costs of GBP 6,638 as well as a victim surcharge.

The Chatha Fresh Food Limited, a major provider of ready-to-eat meals, was found to have been operating in an unclean manner with indications of mouse activity in one of the locations, according to the City of Wolverhampton Council.

During a routine inspection in April of last year, environmental health officials from the local council found an active mouse infestation on the property.

The inspection also discovered that mice droppings were present on food packaging and in a walk-in refrigerator where food was kept. In the same walk-in cooler, a live mouse was also caught in a trap.

“Poor food hygiene can cause significant illness, and this business owner has knowingly put his customers at risk,” said Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at the City of Wolverhampton Council.

“This shows a shocking lack of care and responsibility, and I hope other businesses take note of the court’s judgement in this case. Our environmental health officers work very hard to protect residents and consumers and I hope this sends out a strong message to food businesses that we take food hygiene very seriously in Wolverhampton,” he said.