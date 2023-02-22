A fresh debate erupted on the Kohinoor diamond after an Indian-origin journalist argued to return Kohinoor on a United Kingdom (UK) TV show.

The Journalist identified as Narinder Kaur of Indian descent challenged broadcaster Emma Webb's assertions about the diamond's disputed history.

Kaur shouted that Kohinoor is from India and that it should be given back to India.

In a contentious discussion, Webb claimed that because ownership of the Crown Jewels can be challenged, they should not be returned to their original location. She was confronted by Kaur, who retorted angrily, “You do not know history and It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India. I don't see why an Indian child from India has to travel all the way to UK to look at it and pay for it”.

'This is a contested object.' @Emma_A_Webb argues we should not be returning the Crown Jewels back to their geographical origins as ownership can be disputed in heated debate. pic.twitter.com/HCvMCqYFNi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 16, 2023

The heated argument between the two journalists that, according to social media users, devolved into a yelling war, Kaur defended India's claim to the diamond that the British had confiscated during the country's struggle for independence.

One of the most contentious diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor has been the focus of a diplomatic dispute between the UK and India.

Due to diplomatic considerations, Queen Consort Camilla decided not to participate in King Charles' coronation ceremony while wearing the 105-carat oval jewel.

The desire for the jewel's return to India has increased since the royal decision was made public.