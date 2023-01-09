Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has become the first Sikh woman in America after she was sworn in as a judge in Harris County on January 9.

Her swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the state's first South Asian judge and Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandil.

''This means a lot to me because I represent Houston, so we are happy for this,'' she said while expressing her happiness over the development.

A large number of people of Indian origin were present in the courtroom during the oath-taking ceremony.

''This is indeed a big moment for the Sikh community. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she is an ambassador for women of all colors,'' said Justice Sandil said in his address.

Monica Singh who was born and brought up in Houston, Texas, US was working as a lawyer for 20 years. Besides this, she has also been associated with several civil rights organisations at the state and national levels.

She now lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

It is worth mentioning that around 500,000 Sikhs are there in the US, with 20,000 Sikhs living in the Houston area.

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