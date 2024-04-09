Indian Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Paheredar makes a port call in Brunei
The Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar of the Indian Coast Guard, on its overseas deployment to ASEAN countries, has arrived in Brunei, marking India's commitment to maritime cooperation and environmental protection in the region.
- PCV Samudra Paheredar reaches Brunei as part of ASEAN overseas deployment
- The visit highlights India's commitment towards maritime cooperation and environmental protection
- The Indian Coast Guard delegation will engage in joint initiatives with Bruneian authorities
The Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar, accompanied by an integral helicopter, made a significant port call at Muara, Brunei, today. This visit is part of the vessel's ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, showcasing India's maritime cooperation and commitment to environmental protection in the region.
The PCV Samudra Paheredar, equipped with advanced pollution control capabilities, arrived at Muara Port as a demonstration of India's proactive engagement with ASEAN nations in safeguarding marine ecosystems and addressing maritime pollution challenges. The vessel's integral helicopter further enhances its surveillance and response capabilities, allowing for swift and effective environmental monitoring and pollution control operations.
During its stay in Brunei, the Indian Coast Guard delegation onboard the PCV Samudra Paheredar is expected to engage in collaborative initiatives with Bruneian authorities, exchange best practices in pollution control and maritime security, and foster mutual cooperation in maritime domain awareness.
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