The counting of votes to elect the 15th President of India will begin at 11 am on Thursday at the Parliament House. The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitized and “silent zone”.

Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorized representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody is the returning officer for the Presidential election.

The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner and India’s 15th President will take oath on July 25.

The contest was between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

More than 4,000 MPs and MLAs casted their votes to elect the 15th President of India.

Out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

With several regional parties extending their support to Murmu, a former Jharkhand governor, the numbers are in clear favour of the NDA nominee. These parties include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AIADMK, TDP, YSRCP and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On the other hand, Sinha is being backed by the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party, National Conference, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the latest to join the Opposition list.