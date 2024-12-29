In a major push to boost the safety and efficiency of its operations, Indian Railways is fast-tracking the installation of the advanced Kavach 4.0 automatic train protection system across key routes.

Kavach 4.0, an upgraded version of the previous safety system, is a comprehensive, technology-driven solution designed to prevent accidents and ensure smoother train operations. Officials have highlighted that the new system will provide an additional layer of safety and control, minimizing human errors and reducing the risk of accidents.

A press release from Indian Railways confirmed that locomotives with the earlier version of Kavach will be upgraded to the new Kavach 4.0 system. The North Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has already identified approximately 1,966 route kilometers (RKM) from Malda Town to Dibrugarh for the implementation of the advanced system.

The Kavach 4.0 initiative forms part of Indian Railways' broader strategy to modernize its infrastructure and improve overall safety standards. The system integrates cutting-edge technology, such as Station Kavach, which receives data from Loco Kavach and signaling systems, guiding the locomotive's movements. Additionally, RFID tags placed along the tracks at regular intervals will help monitor the train's position and direction, further enhancing the system's reliability.





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