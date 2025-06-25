Indian Railways announces fare hike and Aadhaar based tatkal reforms from July 1

In a major development since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways has announced a revision in passenger train fares, set to take effect from July 1, 2025. This is the first fare hike in several years, aimed at offsetting rising operational costs and inflationary pressures.

According to official sources, the hike will vary across travel classes and routes but will exclude suburban train services and ordinary second-class travel up to 500 km, offering relief to daily commuters and budget travelers.

Revised Fare Structure:

No increase in suburban train fares and Monthly Season Ticket (MST) prices.

Ordinary second-class fare for journeys up to 500 km remains unchanged.

For ordinary second-class travel beyond 500 km, fare will rise by 0.5 paise per km.

Non-AC Mail/Express trains to see a 1 paise per km hike.

All AC classes will face a 2 paise per km increase.

This measured fare revision is expected to generate crucial revenue for infrastructure and service enhancements without burdening short-distance or frequent travelers.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Tatkal Ticket Bookings

In a parallel move to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of the Tatkal booking system, the Ministry of Railways has mandated Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal tickets starting July 1, 2025.

Under the new rule, only users with verified Aadhaar identities will be permitted to book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website and mobile app. Additionally, Aadhaar-based OTP verification will be implemented from July 15 to reinforce the measure.

Agent Restrictions Tightened

In a bid to curb malpractices by intermediaries, IRCTC-authorised agents have been restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during the crucial first 30 minutes of the booking window:

AC Tatkal bookings: Agents barred from 10:00 am to 10:30 am

Non-AC Tatkal bookings: Agents barred from 11:00 am to 11:30 am

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has been tasked with updating the booking platform to reflect these changes and ensure compliance across all railway zones.

These sweeping reforms underscore the Railways’ commitment to providing a more secure, transparent, and passenger-friendly system while balancing the need for operational sustainability.