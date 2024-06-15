The Indian Railways has achieved a remarkable feat by entering the Limca Book of Records for organizing the "most people at a public-service event - multiple venues." On February 26, 2024, the Railways Ministry organized a nationwide event attended by a staggering 40,19,516 people across 2,140 venues.

The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the inauguration of road over/road under railway bridges and the laying of foundation stones for new railway stations. This mammoth effort and mobilization of resources by the Indian Railways have been recognized, and the achievement has been officially recorded in the prestigious Limca Book of World Records.

Coincidentally, Ashwini Vaishnaw assumed charge as the Minister of Railways for the second time under Prime Minister Modi's leadership on Tuesday morning in Delhi. Vaishnaw has been assigned additional portfolios as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Upon assuming office, Vaishnaw expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, highlighting the Prime Minister's "emotional connection" with the Railways. "People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways," Vaishnaw stated.

He further elaborated on Modi's focus on the Railways sector, citing achievements such as electrification, construction of new tracks, introduction of new train services, and redevelopment of stations. "The PM has kept railways in focus because railways are the common man's mode of transport and a very strong backbone of our country's economy," Vaishnaw added.

As the Minister of Railways, Vaishnaw will oversee the modernization and expansion of India's railway network, a crucial element for national connectivity and economic growth. In his role as the Minister of IT, he will be responsible for regulating and facilitating the media landscape while addressing challenges posed by digital transformation and misinformation.