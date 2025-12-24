Indian Railways expands AI system to cut wildlife deaths on tracks

Indian Railways has expanded the use of an artificial intelligence–based intrusion detection system to prevent wildlife collisions, with a focus on elephant-prone railway corridors.

The technology, which combines AI-enabled cameras with a Distributed Acoustic System (DAS), detects animal movement near tracks and sends real-time alerts to loco pilots, station masters and control rooms. These alerts are issued up to 0.5 km in advance, allowing train drivers to slow down or stop in time.

The system has already been implemented along a 141-km stretch of the Northeast Frontier Railway, where it has been operating successfully. Encouraged by the results, the Railways has awarded further tenders to extend the system across an additional 981 km of vulnerable routes.

With the new installations, total coverage under the AI-based intrusion detection system will reach 1,122 route kilometres across the railway network.

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to reduce wildlife casualties, particularly elephant deaths, which have been a persistent concern in forested railway sections. The technology-driven approach is aimed at improving both animal safety and operational safety for trains.

Indian Railways stated that the expansion reflects its commitment to wildlife conservation while ensuring safer train operations on ecologically sensitive routes.