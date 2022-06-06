The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday increased the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets a month by a user ID not linked to Aadhaar on its website/app.

According to a Railways Ministry communiqué dated June 6, the IRCTC has increased the maximum number of tickets that can be booked in a month from 12 to 24 using a user ID that is linked to Aadhaar.

Users with non-Aadhaar user IDs can currently book a maximum of 6 tickets per month on the IRCTC website/app.

The IRCTC website/app allows users linked to Aadhaar to book up to 12 tickets per month, according to the statement. Aadhaar verification is required for one of the passengers on the ticket.

"At present, a maximum of 6 tickets can be booked online on IRCTC website/app in a month by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the Ministry of Railways said in a notification.