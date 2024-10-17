Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the advance reservation period for train ticket bookings. Starting November 1, 2024, passengers will only be able to book their train tickets 60 days ahead of the scheduled departure date, as opposed to the current 120-day advance booking window. This change is set to streamline ticket sales and potentially address concerns related to speculative bookings and cancellations.

The revised policy will apply to most trains under the Indian Railways network. However, certain exceptions will remain. Daytime express services, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which already have shorter reservation periods, will not see any alterations. Additionally, the current 365-day advance booking provision for foreign tourists will be maintained, allowing them to continue planning their travels well in advance.

Importantly, the new rule will not impact passengers who have already booked their tickets for travel dates beyond November 1, ensuring no disruption to existing reservations.

Following the announcement, shares of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) experienced a decline in the stock market. By 14:20 PM, IRCTC's share price had dropped by 2.2 per cent, trading at Rs 867.60. This downward trend reflects investor concerns over the potential impact of the policy change on IRCTC's revenue from advance bookings.

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