Indian Railways (IR) has reached a historic milestone in passenger transportation this festive season, moving over 65 lakh passengers from 1st October to 5th November, a count surpassing the combined population of Australia and New Zealand in just 24 hours.

Approximately 7.5 crore passengers travelled to Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand during this period via special train services, demonstrating Indian Railways’ dedication to efficient, accessible travel solutions during high-demand times.

On November 4, Indian Railways set a new record by carrying over 120.72 lakh passengers in non-suburban categories and an additional 180 lakhs in suburban traffic, marking the highest single-day passenger figures of the year.

To meet the extraordinary demand, Indian Railways scheduled 7,666 special train services from 1st October to 30th November 2024, a 73% increase from the previous year, which saw 4,429 services. During peak days, 207 trains ran on 3rd November, 203 on 4th November and 171 on 5th November with 164 operating on 6th& 7th November, 2024.



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As the Chhath return rush begins on November 8, Indian Railways has reinforced services in high-demand areas, such as the Samastipur and Danapur divisions, with additional special trains set to operate: 164 on November 8, 160 on November 9, 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11.

This extensive deployment ensures smooth, comfortable travel for passengers throughout the season.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also played a vital role in supporting the movement of passengers rush, operating 80 special trains and more than 800 trips from 1st April to 7th November 2024, serving over 11.35 lakhs passengers and generating around Rs. 99.77crore in revenue.

Special trains are also being operated for Chhath Puja to enhance connectivity across key destinations in Eastern and Northern India.

NFR implemented robust security and crowd management measures at major stations ensuring safety and an organized environment.

Indian Railways and NFR remain committed to delivering seamless travel experiences, responding proactively to regional and national demands for a safe and comfortable journey during the festive season.