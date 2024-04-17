Indian Railways has revealed an ambitious 100-day plan post-elections 2024, focusing on several passenger-friendly measures and modernization initiatives, as per government officials speaking to ANI.

One of the key highlights of the plan is the introduction of a 24-hour ticket refund scheme, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. This scheme will streamline the refund process, ensuring refunds within 24 hours, a significant improvement over the current timeframe of three days to one week.

In addition to the refund scheme, Indian Railways is set to launch a comprehensive 'super App' that will offer a range of railway-related services. From booking and canceling tickets to live tracking of trains and ordering food onboard, the super App aims to provide a seamless experience to passengers.

The 100-day agenda also includes the implementation of the "PM Rail Yatri Bima Yojana," an insurance scheme for all rail passengers, enhancing safety and security during travel.

A substantial modernization plan is in the pipeline, with an investment of Rs 10 to 12 lakh crore over the next five years. This investment aims to transform Indian Railways by introducing modern world-class facilities and services.

Currently, Vande Bharat trains are operational on nearly 50 routes across India. Plans are underway to expand this fleet and introduce sleeper Vande Bharat trains.

Looking ahead, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is scheduled to be operationalized by April 2029. Feasibility studies are also planned for three additional bullet train projects in North, South, and East India.

The Railways' modernization efforts extend to economic corridors, with plans for three corridors spanning over 40,000 kilometers and an investment exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. Private participation will play a significant role in the modernization of over 1,300 railway stations, transforming them into hubs with world-class amenities such as shopping malls and airport-like waiting lounges.

Metro networks will also witness expansion in urban cities, with ongoing or initiated projects in 20 cities. High-frequency trains like the RAPID rail, including the Delhi-Meerut route partially launched, are part of the Railways' vision to enhance connectivity and efficiency.

The unveiling of this comprehensive plan occurred during a meeting chaired by the cabinet secretary, where various ministries and departments presented their 100-day agendas post the formation of the new government. Stay tuned for more updates on Indian Railways' transformative journey.