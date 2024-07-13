Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has clinched the golden sand master award and a gold medal at the International Sand Sculpture Championship held in St Petersburg, Russia. Pattnaik, the sole Indian representative at the event, showcased his artistic prowess on the global stage.

For the competition, Pattnaik created a stunning 12-foot tall sand sculpture depicting Lord Jagannath's chariot and his devotee and poet Balaram Das. The artist explained that his choice of subject was inspired by the ongoing Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Pattnaik on his achievement, emphasising that the gold medal win brought honour to Odisha and India. This international recognition adds to Pattnaik's already impressive career spanning several decades.

A Padma awardee, Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art championships and festivals worldwide. Throughout his career, he has consistently secured prizes for India, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the global sand art community.