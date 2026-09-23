Indian seafarer killed after missile attack on bulk carrier off Oman, 19 crew members evacuated

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on September 23 condoled the death of an Indian seafarer who succumbed to head injuries after a missile attack on an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier off the coast of Oman.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Yadav, a young seafarer from Uttar Pradesh working as a wiper aboard M.V. CAPE DAO.

Sonowal said the vessel had 20 Indian seafarers on board when it came under the missile attack.

“All surviving crew members, including the 19 Indian nationals, have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore,” Sonowal said in a statement.

He expressed his condolences to Yadav’s family and said the government stood with them during the period of grief.

Sonowal said directions had been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate with Omani authorities and the ship management company to ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of the surviving crew members.

The government will also ensure that Yadav’s mortal remains are brought back to India with full dignity and that all possible assistance is extended to his family, the minister said.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns for commercial shipping in waters around the Middle East.