Following the directive from Mohamed Muizzu, the pro-China president of the Maldives, to evacuate the archipelago by May 10, Indian troops have begun to withdraw from the islands, according to local media on Tuesday.



Up to 25 Indian military soldiers stationed on the southernmost atoll of Addu were said to have departed the country before March 10, the formal commencement of the departure agreed upon by both India and the Maldives, according to the Mihaaru daily.

After discussions between Male and New Delhi, the two parties decided that 89 Indian troops and their support personnel would leave the country by May 10. Three Indian aircraft, one fixed-wing and two helicopters, to be flown by Indian civilian employees, have reportedly touched down in the island country, according to Mihaaru.



The high-level gathering took place on February 2 in Delhi.



According to Mihaaru, the Maldivian National Defence Force acknowledged that the pullout of Indian forces had started, despite the lack of formal confirmation from the Maldivian or Indian authorities.

Muizzu, who took office last year, had promised that no Indian security forces stationed in the Maldives to guard the country's extensive maritine border would be permitted.



As the date for the Indian withdrawal drew near, the Maldives and China inked an agreement on March 4. According to the Maldivian Defense Ministry, China will provide staff training under the agreement, which aims to promote "stronger bilateral ties."