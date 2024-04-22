Indian universities have achieved remarkable success on the global stage, showcasing the highest performance improvement among all G20 nations this year. According to a LinkedIn post by Nunzio Quacquarelli, President at QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Indian universities have demonstrated a significant 14% year-on-year improvement in their average ranking, reflecting a positive trend in the country's higher education sector.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a higher education analyst and services provider headquartered in London with offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, which aims to provide higher education institutions with solutions for five key challenges- understanding and enhancing reputation, driving global engagement and partnerships, finding and enrolling students, improving employability outcomes and enhancing sustainability strategy.

One of the standout achievements highlighted in the post is India's rapid expansion as a research hub, marked by a remarkable 54% surge in research output from 2017 to 2022. This surge has propelled India to become one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centers, ranking as the fourth-largest producer of research globally.

The post attributes India's success to visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi. The NEP 2020 has played a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of higher education in India, fostering innovation, research excellence, and global competitiveness among Indian universities.

The recognition of Indian universities' performance improvement and research output on the global scale reflects the growing stature of India's higher education sector and its contributions to global knowledge creation and innovation. As India continues to prioritize education reform and research excellence, it is poised to further strengthen its position as a leading player in the global higher education landscape.