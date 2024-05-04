Indian warship navy provides critical medical assistance to Pakistani crew onboard Iranian fishing vessel
The Indian Navy extended medical aid to a Pakistani crew member on the Iranian fishing vessel Al Rahmani in the Arabian Sea. The patient, suffering from breathing difficulties and seizures, showed clinical improvement after the intervention.
- Indian Navy responded to distress call from Iranian fishing vessel Al Rahmani
- Provided critical medical aid to a Pakistani crew member suffering from breathing difficulties and seizures
- Incident highlights Indian Navy's commitment to assisting and safeguarding seafarers
The Indian Navy responded to a distress call and offered critical medical aid to a Pakistani crew member onboard the Iranian fishing vessel Al Rahmani. This incident occurred in the Arabian Sea where INS Sumedha, engaged in anti-piracy operations, intercepted the fishing vessel early on April 30.
According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the ship's boarding team and medical specialists immediately attended to the crew member, who was experiencing labored breathing and active seizures. The spokesperson stated, "In a swift response to a distress call, INS Sumedha...provided critical medical assistance to an Iranian FV (with 20 Pakistani crew), for a near-drowning case of one of its crew members."
After receiving medical attention, the patient regained consciousness and showed clinical improvement. The spokesperson highlighted the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and assisting seafarers in the region, emphasizing the relentless efforts of mission-deployed units.
This incident follows another recent maritime security event where INS Kochi responded to an attack on the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star PM. The Indian Navy swiftly intervened, conducted aerial reconnaissance, deployed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for risk assessment, and ensured the safety of all 30 crew members, including 22 Indian nationals, allowing the vessel to proceed to its next port as scheduled.
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