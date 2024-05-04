The Indian Navy responded to a distress call and offered critical medical aid to a Pakistani crew member onboard the Iranian fishing vessel Al Rahmani. This incident occurred in the Arabian Sea where INS Sumedha, engaged in anti-piracy operations, intercepted the fishing vessel early on April 30.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the ship's boarding team and medical specialists immediately attended to the crew member, who was experiencing labored breathing and active seizures. The spokesperson stated, "In a swift response to a distress call, INS Sumedha...provided critical medical assistance to an Iranian FV (with 20 Pakistani crew), for a near-drowning case of one of its crew members."

After receiving medical attention, the patient regained consciousness and showed clinical improvement. The spokesperson highlighted the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and assisting seafarers in the region, emphasizing the relentless efforts of mission-deployed units.

This incident follows another recent maritime security event where INS Kochi responded to an attack on the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star PM. The Indian Navy swiftly intervened, conducted aerial reconnaissance, deployed an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for risk assessment, and ensured the safety of all 30 crew members, including 22 Indian nationals, allowing the vessel to proceed to its next port as scheduled.