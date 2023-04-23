In a recent tweet, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas B V accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of orchestrating a fake case to prevent him from campaigning in Karnataka. Srinivas also pointed out the alleged harassment accusations against BJP MP's by Olympians, questioning the lack of action from BJP ministers and agents.

The controversy unfolded on April 23 when the Assam Police arrived in Karnataka to serve a notice to Srinivas, directing him to appear before the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on May 2. The police were reportedly searching for Srinivas at his uncle's residence, where he used to stay during his visits, as he had vacated his permanent residence two years ago.

This development came after Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress, filed a complaint against Srinivas on April 19, accusing him and another IYC leader, Vardhan Yadav, of discrimination based on gender and using foul language to threaten her. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took note of the allegations and urged the Assam Police to investigate the charges.

The Assam Congress, however, took a different stance, suspending Dutta on April 22 and terming her allegations as "baseless and politically motivated." Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed Assam Chief Minister Sarma on April 23, accusing him of engaging in political antics to stay in the news and save himself from previous scandals, including the Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam, which led to his defection from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The controversy has rocked the Assam Congress, with differing reactions and actions from the Chief Minister and the party leadership. Srinivas, in his tweet, alleged that the fake case against him was at the behest of the Assam Chief Minister to prevent him from campaigning in Karnataka, while the Congress leadership suspended Dutta and questioned the timing and motives behind her allegations.