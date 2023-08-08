The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday, August 8, held a protest led by its president Srinivas BV against the Centre over violence in Manipur, inflation and unemployment.



Scores of Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered at Jantar Mantar for a ‘Sansad gherao’ protest with posters and raised slogans against the Centre.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Supriya Shrinate, were also present at the protest.

The protesters sloganeered against the BJP government saying that the demonstration has been undertaken as a call to save Manipur from the violence that has been unleashed under the present ruling government.

Shrinate said the ”truth cannot be hidden” for long and added that ”Manipur’s voice will soon echo in Parliament”.

The police arrested hundreds of youth workers, including Srinivas BV, during this demonstration.