In a good news for travellers, Thailand will allow visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan for a period of six months from November 10 to May 10, 2024.

The decision has been taken with an objective to draw in more tourists as the tourism season approaches.

Thailand welcomes visitors from Taiwan and India for a 30-day stay, according to Thai government spokeswoman Chai Wacharonke.



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He continued by saying that the government anticipated the plan would draw an additional 1.4 million visitors and generate an extra 55 billion baht, or $1.5 billion, in income.

"We will provide visa-free entry to India and Taiwan because a lot of their people like to travel to Thailand," Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

As of now, Indian and Taiwanese tourists have to apply for a 15-day visa-on-arrival at immigration checkpoints, present bank statements and proof of accommodation.