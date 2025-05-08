Amid escalation of cross-border hostilities, India’s air defence systems successfully neutralized a series of coordinated aerial threats from Pakistan on Thursday May 8. The confrontation saw India intercepting Pakistani missiles, shooting down an F-16 fighter jet, and neutralizing multiple drones targeting key locations in Jammu and Punjab.

According to defence officials, Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks on several positions in Jammu, including the high-security Jammu Airport, with rockets fired from across the International Border. The attack triggered an immediate response, with the Indian Air Force scrambling fighter jets and activating its state-of-the-art S-400 air defence systems.

In a decisive counteroffensive, India’s air defence units intercepted eight Pakistani missiles aimed at civilian and strategic zones, including Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and adjoining areas. Additionally, two Pakistani drones were shot down near Jammu University, preventing potential strikes on educational and civilian infrastructure.

The air raids intensified as India’s defence radar detected and engaged a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft, which was subsequently shot down after it violated Indian airspace. In Udhampur and Akhnoor sectors, Indian forces foiled separate drone infiltration attempts, with one drone destroyed in Akhnoor airspace.

Meanwhile, heightened surveillance in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer sector led to the interception of Pakistani drones attempting cross-border reconnaissance and potential strikes, further underscoring the breadth of the offensive.

Security forces remain on high alert across northern sectors, as defence agencies continue to monitor the situation amid fears of further escalations.