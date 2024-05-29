India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, praised the nation's remarkable contributions to global peace and security on the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers. In a heartfelt video message on Wednesday, Kamboj highlighted the bravery and dedication of Indian peacekeepers who have consistently shown unwavering courage in protecting vulnerable communities worldwide.

"Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we come together to honour India's exceptional contributions to global peace and security. Our brave peacekeepers have shown unwavering courage, steadfast dedication, and an unyielding commitment to protecting vulnerable communities around the world," Kamboj said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kamboj remembered those who sacrificed their lives under the blue flag of the UN, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace. She expressed her pride in the recognition of Indian peacekeeper Major Radhika Sen, who received the UN Gender Military Advocate Award for her exemplary service in Congo and leadership during her deployment with the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, from March 2023 to April 2024.

"Countless Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice under the blue flag, laying down their lives in the pursuit of peace. Their deep commitment to bringing solace to those devastated by conflict stands as a pillar of hope and humanity. This year, we are particularly honoured to receive the UN Gender Military Advocate Award...a powerful testament to India's steadfast dedication to gender equality and the invaluable role of women in peacekeeping," Kamboj said.

She celebrated Major Sen's achievements, saying, "We proudly celebrate Major Radhika Sen, whose exemplary service and leadership have earned her this distinguished award. Congratulations, Radhika. India's contributions, however, extend far beyond operational deployments. Our think tanks, enriched with a wealth of experience, contribute to the latest ideation and strategic thinking in peacekeeping, ensuring our approaches are both innovative and effective."

The UN announced that Major Sen will receive the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Guterres congratulated Major Sen, describing her service as "a true credit to the United Nations as a whole."

Kamboj also highlighted the importance of pre-deployment training at the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in New Delhi, which prepares not only Indian peacekeepers but also many international counterparts to face challenges with resilience and empathy.

"We are indeed profoundly proud of our peacekeepers and their noble mission. Their sacrifices and achievements challenge us to rise to the occasion to build a world where peace is not just a distant dream, but a tangible reality," Kamboj added.

According to the UN, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers pays tribute to the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers and the resilience of the communities they serve. It honors more than 4,000 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This year's theme, "Fit for the Future, Building Better Together," highlights the vital contributions that civilian, military, and law enforcement peacekeepers have made over the past 70 years.