Director General Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday asserted that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a precision counter-terrorism mission, not an act of aggression against Pakistan’s military or civilian population.

Addressing a high-level media briefing in New Delhi, Air Marshal Bharti made it clear that the Indian Armed Forces remain focused on neutralizing terror infrastructure, with strikes meticulously aimed at nine specific sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Our fight is with the terrorists, not the Pakistan military or civilians. That distinction guides our targeting approach," Bharti said, underscoring India's calibrated military posture.

The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed. Bharti emphasized that the strikes were executed with surgical precision, deliberately designed to avoid collateral damage—reflecting India's technological edge and strategic discipline.

Air Marshal Bharti also highlighted India's growing self-reliance in defense, pointing to the successful deployment of indigenous counter-drone systems and enhanced coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. These developments, he said, have raised the benchmark in modern military preparedness.

“Our systems and personnel have proven fully capable. The outcomes speak for themselves—you’ve witnessed the consequences of our readiness,” he stated confidently.

Looking ahead, Bharti warned that future conflicts would bear little resemblance to traditional warfare. He described modern battles as dynamic, "cat-and-mouse" confrontations that demand continuous innovation and adaptability.

“If, God forbid, another war comes, it will be nothing like the past. The battlefield is evolving fast, and we must stay a step ahead to counter any threat,” he concluded.