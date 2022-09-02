India's first home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has been formally commissioned after completing almost a year of sea trials. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi commissioned the first India-made aircraft at the Kochi shipyard. This giant warship housing state-of-the-art automation features will contribute significantly to enhancing India's maritime capabilities.



In his address to the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that today, on the coast of Kerala, India, every Indian is watching the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on the INS Vikrant is a salute to India's rising energies on the global stage. He stated that now we are witnessing the realization of the independence fighters' ideal of a competent and powerful India.



The Prime Minister exclaimed “Vikrant is huge, massive, and vast. Vikrant is distinguished, and Vikrant is also special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence, and commitment of India in the 21st century. If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, and the ocean and the challenges are endless – then India's answer is Vikrant. The incomparable Amrit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is Vikrant. Vikrant is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant.”



“No challenge is too difficult for today’s India. Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with new confidence, and has created a new confidence in the country”, PM stated.



Every part of INS Vikrant has its own merits, a strength, and development journey of its own. It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources, and indigenous skills. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists, and produced by Indian companies, he said.



Explaining the massive proportions of the Carrier, the Prime Minister said it is like a floating city. It produces electricity that is sufficient to power 5000 households and the wiring used will reach Kashi from Kochi, he said. He said that INS Vikrant is a living embodiment of the Spirit of the Panch Prans that he proclaimed from the ramparts of Red Fort.



The Prime Minister remarked that when Vikrant descends to protect our maritime zone, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be stationed there. With the immense power of the ocean and boundless female power, it is becoming the lofty identity of the new India. Now the Indian Navy has decided to open all its branches to women. The restrictions that were there are now being removed. Just as there are no boundaries for the capable waves, there will be no boundaries or restrictions for the daughters of India.



Governor Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Ministers Shri Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, V Muraleedharan, Ajay Bhat, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and Chief of Naval Staff R Hari Kumar were among those present on the occasion.