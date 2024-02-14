India is gearing up for its inaugural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) set to operate from the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. The initiative aims to extend medical outreach and trauma care services to a broader population using helicopters.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, confirmed the progress of the new integrated airport building for Uttarakhand airport. Scindia mentioned, "The request for the HEMS from AIIMS Rishikesh is underway, with helicopter assembly and certification progressing, under my oversight."

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) will fall under the 'Sanjeevani' project, covering a radius of 150 kilometers. Scindia highlighted the significance of HEMS, stating, "Once operational, helicopters will be stationed at AIIMS Rishikesh, covering a 150 km radius. This will ensure timely transportation of accident victims and patients from hilly terrain to AIIMS."

In addition to the HEMS project, Scindia announced the commencement of another initiative in response to the state government's request for air connectivity from Hindon Air Base to Pithoragarh. "The bidding process for this route has been completed, and the specific route will be awarded after further investigation under UDAN," he added.

These developments are poised to be transformative for Uttarakhand, given its challenging terrain. Once implemented, the projects will significantly benefit the people of Uttarakhand. The emergency helicopter services are crucial for saving patients during the critical 'golden hour' after an accident, ensuring prompt and expert medical care. This initiative is particularly valuable for Uttarakhand, a state frequented by tourists, pilgrims, and adventure enthusiasts, while also dealing with natural disasters.