India’s first hydrogen train completes 120 kmph trials, regular speed to rise to 110 kmph

Indian Railways is working to increase the regular operating speed of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train to 110 kmph after successfully completing trials at speeds of up to 120 kmph, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Sunday, September 6.

The hydrogen-powered train is currently being operated at a maximum speed of 75 kmph. Kumar said the Railways has completed speed trials at 120 kmph and is now working towards raising its operational speed to 110 kmph.

“The operational speed of the hydrogen train has so far been kept at 75 kmph. However, trials have been completed for a speed of 120 kmph. After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110 kmph,” Kumar told reporters in Indore.

The Railway Board chairman also said the Railways was holding discussions with various stakeholders to identify suitable routes for deploying hydrogen-powered trains.

According to Kumar, the Railways is assessing the infrastructure and operational requirements for running such trains, including arrangements to ensure a reliable supply of hydrogen fuel along the selected routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train on July 17. The train is currently operating on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

Hydrogen-powered trains differ from conventional diesel trains in that they generate electricity onboard through a fuel-cell system using hydrogen and oxygen. Water vapour and heat are released as by-products of the process.

The technology does not involve conventional combustion and eliminates tailpipe emissions associated with diesel-powered trains. Hydrogen-powered trains are therefore being explored as a cleaner alternative for railway routes that are not yet electrified.

The Railways’ move to raise the operating speed to 110 kmph is part of efforts to improve the operational performance of hydrogen-powered trains while assessing their potential deployment on other suitable non-electrified routes.