In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, and Space, provided insights into India's space exploration plans. He mentioned that the proposed configuration of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) to be developed by ISRO is currently in the conceptualization phase. This involves studying the overall architecture, the number and types of modules, docking ports, and other essential details.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted ISRO's commitment to assembling the space station by 2035 working on the overall configuration of BAS in phases. A prospective roadmap is being developed for the realization of different modules and their respective launches to achieve this goal.

Furthermore, the Minister disclosed that India's future moon exploration missions are also under conceptualization. Feasibility studies are underway, exploring robotic exploration of the moon through orbiters, landers, and rovers. The plan includes lunar sample collection and return, with the ultimate goal of a human landing on the Moon.

While discussing the financial aspect, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that funds for setting up the space station will be sought after completing feasibility studies. The formal proposal will be presented to the government for approval at an appropriate stage. These developments showcase India's ambitious plans in the realm of space exploration and scientific endeavors.