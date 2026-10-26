India is seeking stronger industrial cooperation with South Korea to expand its shipbuilding capabilities and become one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal beginning a four-day visit to the country on October 25.

The visit comes as India looks to strengthen its shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime manufacturing sectors through foreign partnerships, technology cooperation and workforce development.

Sonowal began his visit in Busan, a major centre of South Korea's shipbuilding industry, where he met Indian professionals working with companies including Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai, as well as representatives from DNV and the Indian Register of Shipping.

The minister highlighted the VOYAGES framework, adopted by India and South Korea in April during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India. The agreement provides a framework for cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics.

Sonowal said India was looking for practical collaboration with South Korean industry, including ways to improve shipyard productivity, strengthen project execution, develop skilled workers and expand cooperation in technology and manufacturing.

India's shipbuilding ambitions are part of its Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. The Union Cabinet approved a series of policy incentives for the sector in September 2025.

Sonowal said achieving the country's long-term goals would require more shipbuilders, marine engineers, naval architects, designers, project managers and technology specialists. He urged Indian professionals working in South Korea to share their expertise with Indian companies and help train the next generation of workers.

The minister also encouraged them to contribute to the proposed India Ship Technology Centre and the shipbuilding skills partnership between India and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

During the remainder of his visit, Sonowal is scheduled to meet global shipbuilding industry leaders and representatives of maritime organisations, research institutions and think tanks.

He is also expected to attend a ministerial roundtable in Busan for World Maritime Day, bringing together representatives of major maritime nations and the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization.

The visit is aimed at advancing India-South Korea maritime cooperation as India works to build a more competitive domestic shipbuilding industry by 2047.