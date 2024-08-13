According to the latest report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India’s population is projected to hit 152.2 crore by 2036. The detailed government report, "Women and Men in India 2023," reveals a promising trend in the nation’s demographics, including an anticipated improvement in the sex ratio and increased female participation in the workforce.

The sex ratio in India, which was recorded at 943 females per 1,000 males in 2011, is expected to rise to 952 by 2036. This improvement reflects a slight increase in the proportion of females, projected to reach 48.8% from 48.5% in 2011. Additionally, the report highlights a notable reduction in fertility rates among younger women, with the Age-Specific Fertility Rate (ASFR) for women aged 20-24 and 25-29 decreasing from 135.4 and 166.0 to 113.6 and 139.6, respectively, from 2016 to 2020.

The proportion of individuals under 15 years is expected to decline, while the number of people aged 60 years and above is set to rise significantly. This shift is attributed to declining fertility rates and increasing life expectancy.

Other significant findings include a decrease in the Infant Mortality Rate, which fell from 43 per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 32 in 2020. The report also indicates an increase in Labour Force Participation Rates (LFPR) for both genders, with the male LFPR rising from 75.8% to 78.5% and the female LFPR increasing from 23.3% to 37% between 2017-18 and 2022-23.