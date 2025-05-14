In a strategic demonstration of India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities, precision strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor successfully neutralised multiple high-value enemy targets without incurring any losses to Indian assets, according to an official government statement.

The operation targeted key Pakistani airbases at Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical accuracy, dismantling enemy radar and missile systems through the deployment of loitering munitions and advanced guided weaponry. The strikes, described as “politically calibrated,” were executed using state-of-the-art Indian surveillance and strike platforms, including long-range drones.

“All strikes were executed without the loss of any Indian asset, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems,” the statement emphasized. “The use of modern indigenous technology played a pivotal role in making these operations highly effective and strategically calibrated.”

The military response was prompted by an evolving threat landscape characterized by asymmetric warfare tactics, with terrorists increasingly targeting civilians along with security forces. The brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, served as a critical turning point, necessitating a resolute countermeasure, the release stated.

In a related development, on the night of May 7–8, 2025, Pakistan launched a coordinated attempt to target military infrastructure across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles. Intended targets included Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. However, these threats were successfully neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and air defence radars.

Furthermore, retaliatory action resulted in the neutralisation of key air defence assets on Pakistani soil, including a significant air defence system positioned in Lahore.

The success of Operation Sindoor is being viewed as a major milestone in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine, blending political resolve with technological self-reliance.