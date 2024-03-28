India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal resigned from the Congress party on March 28.

She is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, days after her son Naveen Jindal, the former Congress MP joined the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Savitri Jindal is a minister in the Congress government in Haryana and a member of the legislative assembly.

According to Forbes India’s “Top 10 richest women in India in 2024” list, the chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group with a net worth of 29.1 billion dollars is India’s richest woman.

Savitri Jindal was born in Tinsukia district of Assam, and married Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, the founder of the Jindal Group.

Her son Naveen Jindal, who represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the same seat, but on a BJP ticket.

The BJP had won all ten seats of Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.