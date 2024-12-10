India has achieved a significant milestone in rural literacy, with the rate rising from 67.77 per cent in 2011 to 77.5 per cent in 2023-24 among individuals aged seven and above. This impressive growth includes a notable 14.5 percentage point increase in female literacy, which jumped from 57.93 per cent to 70.4 per cent, while male literacy improved from 77.15 per cent to 84.7 per cent.

Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, shared these figures in the Lok Sabha on Monday while addressing questions on achieving 100 per cent rural literacy.

Government Initiatives Propelling Growth



Minister Chaudhary highlighted the government's efforts through various centrally sponsored schemes like Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Saakshar Bharat, Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, and the recently launched ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. These programs have played a critical role in addressing literacy gaps, particularly in rural and educationally disadvantaged regions.

The ULLAS initiative, introduced in April 2022 under the National Education Policy 2020, focuses on adult literacy, foundational skills, numeracy, and vocational training. “Over 2 crore learners have been registered under ULLAS, with more than 1 crore appearing for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT),” Chaudhary stated.

With a hybrid learning model and support from a mobile app offering primers in 26 languages, states like Maharashtra have shown significant success, registering over 10.87 lakh learners. However, implementation in Bihar remains pending, highlighting the varying progress across states.

Challenges and Commitment to Universal Literacy



Despite these advancements, challenges persist in achieving universal literacy in rural areas, including diverse languages, cultural contexts, and unstructured learning frameworks. The ULLAS program addresses these issues through volunteer-driven models tailored to local needs.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Chaudhary emphasized the importance of bridging literacy gaps and empowering rural communities, especially women. Programs like ULLAS stand as a testament to the transformative potential of collective efforts in reshaping India’s educational landscape and achieving the goal of universal literacy.